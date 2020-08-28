Hitchin Town find out Southern League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season

Hitchin Town have been given a home tie to open the new Southern League season. Picture: PETER ELSE else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town will open the new Southern League Premier Division Central season at home after the fixtures for 2020-2021 were revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries host Alvechurch on September 19 before trips to Stourbridge and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

They return to Top Field on Monday, October 5, against Needham Market.

The first of the year’s derbies against Royston Town is at home on October 17, with the return on January 23, and Biggleswade Town will be the opposition for the games on Boxing Day and Easter Monday, the first of which is also at home.

Kings Langley are the final opposition to visit Fishponds Road on bank holiday Monday, May 3, as well as the first opponents of 2021, while a trip to Walsall-based Rushall Olympic will see the end of the regular season.

Hitchin were 17th last year when the season was declared null and void due to the COVID-19 outbreak.