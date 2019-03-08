Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Needham Market 1-1 Hitchin Town: Draper nets again as Canaries pick up first league point

PUBLISHED: 09:08 14 August 2019

Harry Draper scored his second goal of the season against Needham Market on Tuesday night. Picture: Peter Else

Harry Draper scored his second goal of the season against Needham Market on Tuesday night. Picture: Peter Else

else.p@ntlworld.com

Harry Draper got his second goal in as many games to help Hitchin Town to their first point of the new Southern League Premier Division Central season, as they drew 1-1 at Needham Market on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was full of confidence after netting on the opening day aginst Stourbridge - also having a late equaliser ruled out for offside - and it took him just three minutes to get on the scoresheet again.

You may also want to watch:

After being fed the ball on the edge of the box by Charlie Hayford, Draper showed speed and strength to turn his marker before blasting into the net to put the Canaries ahead.

They very nearly went into half-time ahead, but Calum Sturgess slotted him in the 44th minute to send them in all square at the break.

Both sides looked to win the game in the second-half, but neither could find a way through as they shared the spoils.

Hitchin's next game sees them travel to Alvechurch on Saturday, looking to get their first win.

More Hitchin Town FC News

new Needham Market 1-1 Hitchin Town: Draper nets again as Canaries pick up first league point

new Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

Exclusive Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

Exclusive Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

Exclusive Boss Burke keen to avoid 'rollercoaster' season as Hitchin eye play-off places

new Fan favourite seals Top Field return as Burke shapes squad

”North

Most read stories

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction 'did not take place'

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Updated Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graveley road closure after 'serious collision'

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graveley road closure after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth care home in special measures after ‘inadequate’ rating

White House Nursing Home in Letchworth is now in special measures after receiving an inadequate CQC report. Picture: Google Maps

Needham Market 1-1 Hitchin Town: Draper nets again as Canaries pick up first league point

Harry Draper scored his second goal of the season against Needham Market on Tuesday night. Picture: Peter Else

Children’s Fit, Fed and Read scheme for Hertfordshire’s struggling families

Fit, Fed and Read's contributing partners celebrate receiving project funding for the next three years. Photo courtesy of Herts Sports Partnership.

Carabao Cup – Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Player ratings as Boro exit cup

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Carabao Cup – Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Super Parrett strike can’t stop Boro cup exit as injury problems continue to mount

Dean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists