Needham Market 1-1 Hitchin Town: Draper nets again as Canaries pick up first league point

Harry Draper scored his second goal of the season against Needham Market on Tuesday night. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Harry Draper got his second goal in as many games to help Hitchin Town to their first point of the new Southern League Premier Division Central season, as they drew 1-1 at Needham Market on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was full of confidence after netting on the opening day aginst Stourbridge - also having a late equaliser ruled out for offside - and it took him just three minutes to get on the scoresheet again.

After being fed the ball on the edge of the box by Charlie Hayford, Draper showed speed and strength to turn his marker before blasting into the net to put the Canaries ahead.

They very nearly went into half-time ahead, but Calum Sturgess slotted him in the 44th minute to send them in all square at the break.

Both sides looked to win the game in the second-half, but neither could find a way through as they shared the spoils.

Hitchin's next game sees them travel to Alvechurch on Saturday, looking to get their first win.