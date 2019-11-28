new

Horlock heroics help Hitchin through in Herts Senior Cup

Hitchin Town's Max Ryan scores against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town are through to the next round of the Herts Senior Trophy after they beat Welwyn Garden City on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Top Field.

The Canaries were looking to avenge a 5-0 League Cup defeat earlier in the season, and they took the lead on 52 minutes when Max Ryan slotted home after being played through on goal.

But, confusion in the Hitchin defence saw the away side level on 71 minutes as Josh Bickerstaff collided with goalkeeper Charlie Horlock, allowing Callum Stead to tap into the empty net.

Horlock would redeem himself though, superbly saving Jack Bradshaw's penalty just 60 seconds after conceeding.

He would thwart Bradshaw again as the game went to penalties.

Eusebio Da Silva missed Welwyn's first penalty, with Hitchin scoring all of theirs.

Bradshaw had to score to keep the visitors in it, but Horlock tipped his effort onto the bar to send Hitchin through.