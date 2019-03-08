Advanced search

Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

PUBLISHED: 13:30 01 August 2019

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock. Picture: Peter Else

Fan favourite Charlie Horlock is back at Hitchin Town for the new Southern League Premier Division Central season and says he cannott wait to get started.

The goalkeeper returns to the club after three years away, but revealed to CometSport that it feels like he 'never really left'.

"It's good to be back," he said. "I've kept in contact with a few of the players here and obviously the manager, so I just kept in contact and now I'm back here.

"It feels like I never really left, the people here and the players here are so welcoming.

"To be fair, the gaffer (Mark Burke) has always jokingly messaged me at the end of the season to ask if I'm available, so he popped up again.

"I'm looking to move to Wycombe so I was thinking this might work.

"At the minute I'm travelling from Eastbourne so it's a long drive, but when I move to Wycombe it will be a bit easier.

"It was a no brainer, though. When the offer was there I thought 'brilliant'."

Horlock became a real favourite with the Top Field faithful during his first spell at the club from 2014 to 2016, and was keen to tell of his love for the Canaries.

"All the fans, the backroom staff and the manager are so welcoming," he added.

"That's why I fell in love with the club in the first place.

"There are no egos or big timers, everyone is equal here and that's a great feeling to have."

Horlock is keen to help the Canaries improve their fortunes after struggling in the league last season, adding: "There has been a lot of transition in the dressing room with new players coming in.

"It's all about progression. If we manage to do better than last season and we can continue doing that like we did the first time I was here, that's what we are simply trying to do as a club."

