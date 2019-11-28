Advanced search

Hitchin turnaround continues with Nuneaton Borough draw

PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 November 2019

Jhai Dhillon battles for the ball against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Peter Else

Jhai Dhillon battles for the ball against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town's good form continued on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Nuneaton Borough in the Southern League Central Premier Division at Top Field.

The Canaries went into the fixture having lost just one of their last five games and moved up the table to 16th.

They would have been expecting a tough test against Nuneaton who took the lead on 21 minutes when Jack Byrne's deflected strike beat Josh Mollison.

But, Hitchin found an equaliser with 88 minutes played when Lewis Barker bundled the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.

The point means Mark Burke side stay 16th, and the Canaries boss thinks it was a fair result.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. Nuneaton are a really good side with loads of experience so it went pretty much how I thought it would," he said.

"It was very even, it could have gone either way and I think at the end of the day a draw is probably a fair result.

"We got out the traps a little slowly in the first-half and they were the dominant team, but I though we responded in the second-half and played really well.

"It keeps the unbeaten run going which is important so we keep chipping away and climbing away from that relegation zone.

"We've got good team spirit at the moment, we are a happy camp, we are confident and that's what you need if you are going to go on a little run.

"We've got a nice settled team, a good balance of experience and youth and I'm really happy with where we are at the moment."

The coming week will be a typically busy one for Hitchin, with two league games set to be played.

Barwell are up first on Saturday, before a quick turnaround with Lowestoft the opponents on Monday.

Both games will be played at Top Field.

