Hitchin Town star Isaac Galliford makes England debut

PUBLISHED: 10:14 14 June 2019

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

Archant

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford was part of the England C side that were beaten by two late goals in Estonia.

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAYHitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

The Canary was actually the closest to scoring over the 90 minutes in Tallinn against the hosts' U23 side.

Having arrived off the bench the debutant bent a wicked free-kick round the wall that slammed against the upright and bounced out.

But in the end Estonia snatched it with a familiar name putting them in front.

Markus Poom, son of former Derby County and Sunderland keeper Mart, glanced a header into the top corner on 88 minutes.

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAYHitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

And Estonia killed the game off in stoppage time thanks to a low finish from Kaarel Usta.

Aside from Galliford there were a number of debutants in the non-league Three Lions.

They included new St Albans City signing David Longe-King who has moved to Clarence Park from Hitchin's Southern League rivals Biggleswade Town.

