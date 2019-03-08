Hitchin Town star Isaac Galliford makes England debut

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY Archant

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford was part of the England C side that were beaten by two late goals in Estonia.

The Canary was actually the closest to scoring over the 90 minutes in Tallinn against the hosts' U23 side.

Having arrived off the bench the debutant bent a wicked free-kick round the wall that slammed against the upright and bounced out.

But in the end Estonia snatched it with a familiar name putting them in front.

Markus Poom, son of former Derby County and Sunderland keeper Mart, glanced a header into the top corner on 88 minutes.

And Estonia killed the game off in stoppage time thanks to a low finish from Kaarel Usta.

Aside from Galliford there were a number of debutants in the non-league Three Lions.

They included new St Albans City signing David Longe-King who has moved to Clarence Park from Hitchin's Southern League rivals Biggleswade Town.