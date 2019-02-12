Hitchin Town reach cup final as league form continues to get better

Morgan Penfold, seen playing for Biggleswade Town against Hitchin, scored a debut goal for the Canaries in the Herts Charity Cup win over Royston. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Hitchin Town’s revival continued as they made it five wins from six – reaching the final of the Herts Charity Cup in the process.

Saturday saw the Canaries secure a 1-0 success away to Barwell before they returned to Top Field on Tuesday night to crush Royston Town 3-0 in the semi-final of the Hertfordshire competition.

Alfie Cue got his first goals for the club, bagging a brace in the first-half against The Crows, before Morgan Penfold also got a debut goal two minutes after the restart.

Hitchin will now play either Potters Bar Town, Hemel Hempstead Town or Hertford Town in the final.

The win over the Leicestershire outfit has lifted Mark Burke’s men to 17th in the Southern League Central Premier Division, six points clear of St Neots Town in the final relegation place.

The only goal came from Noah Chesmain and although the keeper should have done better, Hitchin weren’t complaining with yet another three points.