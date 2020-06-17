Hitchin Town urge fans to support club through Budweiser’s Save Pub Life scheme

Hitchin Town hope to make use of a scheme from Budweiser. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©Martyn Haworth

Hitchin Town are asking supporters to help keep the Canary Club afloat while lockdown rules keep it closed.

The clubhouse, like other entertainment and hospitality venues, have been closed since March and this has also meant the loss of a revenue stream for the club.

But in a scheme lunched from Budweiser, supporters can buy a gift card to use in the club when it reopens.

Hitchin’s Mick Docking said: “Even if you are an infrequent patron of the Canary Club all we are encouraging supporters to do is buy a voucher online.

“Bud will double the value of the card and give that to the club.

“The card can be redeemed against any product sold from the Canary Club bar and you don’t have to spend the whole value of the voucher in one go.

“All you are doing is paying upfront and thereby providing the club with essential cash flow which would otherwise be non-existent.”

Vouchers come in £5 units up to £100 with a ceiling on payments to each participating pub of £1,000.

Docking added: “It might take a week or two to redeem, but maybe not. Whatever cash is raised from this venture will be earmarked for spending on the upkeep of the clubhouse.”

To buy a voucher go to https://savepublife.com

Elsewhere work on the gorund continues at a pace with the contractor returning to put the fertiliser on the pitch.

Sprinklers were also deployed due to the absence of the heavy rain forecasted for Friday.

A new fence has been erected along the edge of the pitch and the next major task is the removal of the old shed that had been deteriorating for the past few years.

On the field plans are not fully formalised yet with the Southern League not giving a date for the start of the new season but manager Mark Burke is still starting his own preparations for the return of training, set for July, so that the players will be ready whenever it is time.

All FA protocols will be carefully followed so safety is prioritised and the players will easily be able to split in to small groups as per recommendations.