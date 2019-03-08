new

Hitchin Town in Jekyll and Hyde week as Canaries climb out of relegation zone

Hitchin Town lost 3-1 away at Leiston. Picture: Peter Else Peter Else

Hitchin Town are out of the Southern League Premier Division Central relegation zone after a mixed week, losing 3-1 to bottom side Leiston, before winning 1-0 at home to unbeaten league leaders Coalville Town.

The second-bottom Canaries would have seen the trip to face the league's basement side as the perfect opportunity for three points, but it turned into an afternoon to forget for Mark Burke's side.

Will Davies and Siju Odelusi put the home side 2-0 ahead with 23 minutes gone, but Steve Cawley's header gave Hitchin hope with 34 minutes played.

Josh Hitter ended hopes of a comeback as he drove into the net from outside the box just before half-time to make it 3-1.

But, they put that out of their mind at Top Field on Monday as they pulled off a shock against Coalville.

Captain Dan Webb got the only goal as he fired home on four minutes to drag the Canaries up the table to 19th and out of the relegation zone with only their second league win.