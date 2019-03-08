Hitchin Town get away tie to start defence of Herts Charity Cup

Hitchin Town enjoyed plenty of cup success last season. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©2018 Archant

Hitchin Town's defence of their Herts Charity Cup title will begin with a road trip.

They go to Berkhamsted in the first round of the county competition.

The competition also includes Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City with the National League south pair drawn against each other.

Royston Town host Kings Langley while Potters Bar Town play Cheshunt.

All matches need to be played by November 1.

The first round of the Charity Shield meanwhile has handed Letchworth Garden City Eagles an intriguing tie.

The Herts Senior County League champions will travel to Ware, who play three divisions higher than them in the Bostik League South Central Division.

Codicote are also on their travels when they go to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division runners-up Tring Athletic.

Holders Colney Heath go to Oxhey Jets for their opening defence.

These ties need to be played by October 1.