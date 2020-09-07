Advanced search

Layne Eadie bags only goal in Hitchin Town's entertaining friendly win at St Neots

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 September 2020

Layne Eadie receives the congratulations after scoring the only goal in Hitchin Town's 1-0 win at St Neots Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture: PETER ELSE

Layne Eadie receives the congratulations after scoring the only goal in Hitchin Town's 1-0 win at St Neots Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their latest pre-season friendly – this one away to St Neots Town.

Hitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSEHitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSE

This was the prefect warm-up game ahead of the Southern League Premier Division Central season with the hosts, who play one level below the Canaries, making it a hugely competitive and entertaining contest.

Hitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSEHitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSE

The winner came on the hour from the penalty spot, Layne Eadie converting, and was just reward for an improved effort after the break.

Tarik Dallas of St Neots Town battles Hitchin Town's Jhai Dhillon in a pre-season friendly. Picture: PETER ELSETarik Dallas of St Neots Town battles Hitchin Town's Jhai Dhillon in a pre-season friendly. Picture: PETER ELSE

Charlie Horlock had made a couple of important saves in the first half to keep St Neots out but Hitchin had their own chances, the best of which fell to Jhai Dhillon with one effort cleared off the line and a second blazed over the top.

Hitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSEHitchin Town picked up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSE

After the break the visitors’ best opening fell to the unmarked Laurie Marsh at a corner but he directed his header over the crossbar.

Layne Eadie's penalty beats Kai McKenzie-Lye as Hitchin Town won 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSELayne Eadie's penalty beats Kai McKenzie-Lye as Hitchin Town won 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at St Neots Town. Picture: PETER ELSE

Hitchin start their new league season at home to Alvechurch on September 19.

