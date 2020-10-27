Advanced search

Hitchin Town lose for first time in four games as Royston jump up the table

PUBLISHED: 10:02 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 27 October 2020

Marcus Goldbourne of Hitchin Town had a free-kick saved inthe first minute against Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Marcus Goldbourne of Hitchin Town had a free-kick saved inthe first minute against Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Hitchin Town’s micro-run of success came to an end with a 2-0 derby defeat at home to Royston Town.

The score was exactly the same as the winning margin over Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday, a result that had made it three games unbeaten and placed the Canaries on the verge of the Southern League Premier Division Central play-offs.

However, two second-half goals, one from Brandon Adams and the other from Isa Rotimi, meant it was Royston who are now embarking on a positive run.

The Crows had started the league campaign with five draws and a defeat but this second successive victory, their first of the season, has suddenly catapulted them up the table.

The first-half was an even affair, with both sides scrapping to create openings.

Marcus Gouldbourne had a free-kick saved by Joe Welch in the very first minute while an Adams effort was gathered by Charlie Horlock.

Defences were generally on top though, with a number of well-judged defensive headers from both teams.

Route one looked the attacking method of choice and it almost brought an opening goal for Lewis Barker, Welch though again made the save.

At the other end James Brighton shot wide and Jonathan Edwards had an effort blocked but the half ended without goals.

But very slowly the visitors started to take control and it eventually bore fruit on 65 minutes, Adams opening the scoring with a neat flick.

The goal seemed to dent the Hitchin resolve and with both benches being emptied as the teams looked to fresh legs, a free-kick on the right found Rotimi in the middle to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

The hope of the majority of the capped 600-strong crowd was that Hitchin would provide a grandstand finish but in truth it looked like Royston would get the third as they launched dangerous-looking counter-attacks.

There was a good run by Gouldbourne but his pass to Callum Stead was hit way over the bar, something Isaac Galliford did for Royston, while Dan Newton had an effort go wide.

But that was it and both teams will now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy, Hitchin’s tie at home to Herne Bay of the Isthmian League Division One South on Saturday.

Hitchin Town: Horlock, Akubine, Eadie, Smith (Webb 77), Okoye-Aheneku, L.Marsh, A.Marsh, Barker, Stead, Brown (Cawley 70), Gouldbourne.

Subs (not used): Dasilva, Caldicott-Stevens, Tearle.

Booked: Eadie, Goldbourne, Barker.

Royston Town: Welch, Asafu-Adjaye, Newton, Rotimi, Scott-Morriss, Brighton, Green (Castiglione), Murray (Newman), Edwards (Williams), Galliford, Adams.

Goals: Adams 65, Rotimi 75.

Booked Newton, Edwards.

HT: Hitchin Town 0 Royston Town 0

Attendance: 600

Referee: Josh Crofts (St Neots)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

More Hitchin Town FC News

Hitchin Town lose for first time in four games as Royston jump up the table

Two out of two for Hitchin after win away to Bromsgrove Sporting

Top Field date set for Hitchin Town after draw for the FA Trophy third qualifying round

Hitchin Town get back to winning ways but Stratford success comes with both relief and delight

Late fightback earns Hitchin Town deserved point against Leiston

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke looking for goals to ease FA Cup disappointment

”North

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Latest from the The Comet

Zoowatch: Halloween fun for sealions and a rare glimpse of rare red panda cub

Zookeepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo prepared a Halloween feast for the sealion colony as they prepared to say farewell to the much-loved family, who will soon leave for their new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Hitchin Town lose for first time in four games as Royston jump up the table

Marcus Goldbourne of Hitchin Town had a free-kick saved inthe first minute against Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage out to avoid cup upset after draw for the FA Cup first round proper

Stevenage were knocked out of the FA Cup first round by Peterborough United in 2019. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Hertfordshire police officer sacked after ‘unnecessary, disproportionate and unacceptable’ Hatfield arrest

A Herts police officer has been dismissed without notice after kicking a man in the head during an arrest . Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage man charged with carrying a knife in Peterborough

A Stevenage man has been charged with carrying a knife. Picture: Debbie White