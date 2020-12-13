Advanced search

Canaries pay the price as clinical Peterborough Sports end FA Trophy adventure

Hitchin Town bowed out of the FA Trophy with a 4-0 home defeat to Peterborough Sports – although it wasn’t the rout the score would suggest.

The Canaries had plenty of possession and chances but their divisional rivals were clinical when the opportunites came their way, scoring twice on the break in the first half before killing the game off after the interval.

The hosts started confidently though with Layne Eadie and Callum Stead to the fore, the former shooting wide while the latter had an effort saved.

But after weathering the early pressure with accurate defending, Sports quickly showed how adept they were at the breakaway, taking the lead after eight minutes after a venomous shot from Lewis Hilliard.

There were still chances for Hitchin after this. A free-kick from Ben Walster saw skipper Dan Webb head a whisker wide and Luke Brown won a corner after a shot was saved.

Callum Stead in action for Hitchin Town against Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy. Picture: PETER ELSECallum Stead in action for Hitchin Town against Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy. Picture: PETER ELSE

But the visitors always looked threatening, thanks mainly to the livey Abduramane Saro Sani, and it was his assist that brought goal number two on the stroke of half-time, experly converted by Dion Sembie-Ferris.

The second half was something of an anti-climax, even if Hitchin tried manfully to redress the balance.

Stead had a header saved while Brown was denied by Lewis Moat in the Peterborough goal.

The keeper again prevented Brown from adding to the three he got in the the previous round against Mickleover but then salt was well and truly rubbed into the wounds when Sports went further ahead, Sembie-Ferris again the scorer with a smart individual finish.

Play became a bit niggly towards the conclusion but there was still time for a fourth Sports goal, substitute Dan Jarvis pouncing after an initial shot hd been parried by Charlie Horlock.

It means Peterbrough advance to a third round clash at home to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Basford United while the Canaries will have to make do with the hopeful return of the Southern League Premier Division Central.

That is not certain as of yet but the provisional fixture list has 10th-placed Hitchin travelling to Tamworth, the Midlands sitting fifth and in a play-off position when the league was suspended in November due to government restrictions.

Hitchin Town: Horlock, Akubuine, Walster, L.Marsh, Webb, Okoye-Ahaneku, A.Marsh (Cawley 67), Barker, Stead, Brown, Eadie.

Subs (nots used): Goldbourne, Caldicott-Stevens, Dasilva, Tearle.

Booked Walster, Eadie.

Peterborough Sports: Moat, Miles, Herd, McGowan, R.Jones, Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris, Hilliard (Jarvis), M.Jones (McCammon), Sano Sani, Moreman (Nicholson).

Subs (not used): Malone, Griffiths.

Goals: Hilliard 8, Sembie-Ferris 45, 68, Jarvis 82

Referee: Matthew Norton (Waltham Cross)

Attendance 385

Canaries pay the price as clinical Peterborough Sports end FA Trophy adventure

