Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke looking for goals to ease FA Cup disappointment

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke on the touchline in the FA Cup match between St Albans City v Hitchin Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Hitchin Town need to rediscover their touch in front of goal says manager Mark Burke – starting with their next league game against Needham Market.

He was speaking after the Canaries bowed out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 loss at National League South St Albans City.

That was not a result that did the visitors any favour who were in the game for long periods despite being 2-0 down after 19 minutes and with a man sent-off for the second weekend in a row.

And the boss is looking for an instant response when new Southern League Premier Division Central leaders Needham Market visit Top Field tonight (Monday).

He said: “It was gutting for us as we didn’t deserve to lose 5-0. There’s a lot of gloss put on that result [for them] but I’m proud of my players.

“After the first 20 minutes we took the game to them and you could say we deserved something out of it.

“I’d probably like a couple more points on the board and to still be in the FA Cup.

“Good performances don’t always guarantee you points and a victory. You need that and the goals and that is what we need to add to our game.

“We actually started off alright on Tuesday and it was a mad 12 minutes that cost us.

“We have to learn from that. We are making too many mistakes and they are costing us goals and we have got to be careful that the confidence doesn’t drain from us because once you let one goal in it can have that effect.

“We’ve got Needham again and that will be a tough game.

“I thought they were very good when we played them in the FA Cup and playing with 10 men for 70 minutes [on Saturday] means we could be tired.

City only ran away with it in the final four minutes, scoring three goals, and there could have been a whole different story had Hitchin earned a penalty of their own on 61 minutes.

Former Canary Michael Johnson collided with Luke Brown, who had clipped the ball over him, but the referee was unmoved.

“I’d like to see the penalty decision,” said Burke, “whether it was or it wasn’t, just for my own peace of mind.

“But we showed bravery and continued to play football even when with 10 men.

“Decisions change game and I not reading anything into the last five minutes. We gave our all and were absolutely knackered and when you’re tired, mistakes happen.

“I’ve no complaints about that, or their penalty, and I’m proud of the boys.”