Late fightback earns Hitchin Town deserved point against Leiston
PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 13 October 2020
A stunning late fightback earned Hitchin Town a well-deserved point from their latest Southern League game.
It was an outcome that looked beyond them on 71 minutes when Leiston extended their lead to 2-0, but the bulk of the 523 inside Top Field were to see their heroes show great fighting spirit and claim a 2-2 draw.
Their first came just a minute after the visitors’ second, Layne Eadie with the penalty after Jhai Dhillon was brought down.
And it led to Hitchin piling forward, eventually grabbing the equaliser four minutes from time.
It came from a corner, swung in by Alex Marsh and met by brother Lawrie.
Both teams could have won it but both Tiernan Parker in the home goal and his opposite number Sam Donkin kept all attempts out for the draw.
Hitchin face two road trips now with Royston Town the next visitors to Top Field on October 26.
