Two out of two for Hitchin after win away to Bromsgrove Sporting

Callum Stead got the second goal for Hitchin Town at Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Hitchin Town made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season with a fine 2-0 win away to Bromsgrove Sporting.

To make things even better, both of them have come away from home and have shifted them up to seventh in the Southern League Premier Division Central, a mere two points off the play-off places and with a game in hand.

And this was a richly deserved success following a comprehensive team performance.

The first chance fell to the visitors, Ryan Smith shooting wide but Charlie Horlock too, returned to the side after suspension, needed to be alert as he watched Luke Ward and Jason Cawley fire past the frame of his goal.

That set the tone for the remainder of the half. Both were pushing but both couldn’t find that crucial breakthrough, until the last minute of the half.

A cunning pass from Brown found Alex Marsh and he finished neatly

The hosts sharpened up after resumption, especially when they brought on striker Michael Taylor.

He had three one on ones but spurned all three in conjunction with great anticipation and saves by Horlock.

Callum Stead was characteristic in his willingness to defend as well as attack and he was rewarded later with a headed goal from close range, but this did not come until the last quarter of an hour and this was a goal needed for extra comfort.

Bromsgrove were awarded a couple of free- kicks in inviting areas but these were well defended. Stead had yet another go and a Marcus Goldbourne shot was defended for a corner.

There was a feeling that Hitchin were on the brink of another goal and this came after 75 minutes when following a cross from the right.

The home side did not deal adequately with this and a short cross within the box saw Stead double the lead with a header from close range.

Bromsgrove did produce a late rally but seemed to lack conviction and precise defending saw Hitchin easily close the game out.

The Canaries return to Top Field on Monday with a Hertfordshire derby against Royston Town.

Hitchin Town: Horlock, Akubuine, Eadie, Smith (Caldecott-Stevens 76), Okoye-Ahaneku, L.Marsh, A.Marsh, Barker, Stead, Brown (Cawley 74), Gouldbourne (Dasilva 85).

Subs (not used): Parker, Tearle.

Goals: A.Marsh 45, Stead 75.

Bromsgrove Sporting: Platt, Spink, Wilson, Hayward, Ward, Broadhurst, Mussa (Lait 62), Quaynor, Cowley (Westwood 80), Dowd, Richards (Taylor 50).

Subs (not used): Ezewele, Beardmore.

Booked: Spink, Ward, Broadhurst.

Referee: Scott Chalkley (Birmingham)