Canary Club set to re-open as Hitchin Town take another step towards football’s return

PUBLISHED: 09:48 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 01 July 2020

Hitchin Town's Canary Club is set to reopen after the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Hitchin Town's Canary Club is set to reopen after the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

There may be no football on the horizon just yet but Hitchin Town are taking another step towards the game’s resumption with the opening of the Canary Club.

The decision was made “after due consideration” and following the relaxing further of the lockdown rules which has opened the way for pubs and restaurants to open.

The new one-metre social distancing rules means the club will open from Saturday.

A spokesman for the club said: “The Canary Club is less constricted for space both inside and out than many establishments. However, in order to make the premises both compliant and as safe as possible for both staff and patrons, a number of operational changes needed to be introduced.

“Accordingly, new more rigorous cleaning routines are in practice throughout the clubhouse. Lavatories will be inspected regularly and all surfaces will be regularly cleaned and de-sanitised throughout opening hours.

“Hand sanitising equipment will be available for customer use both at the entrance and at numerous points around the club

“A one-way system will be in operation with separate entry and exit doors and there will be no standing or sitting at the bar as a table service is introduced.

“All seating areas will be compliant with the new social distancing regime and wherever possible payment should be made by card.

“Whilw the weather permits we will encourage use of our outside areas. It is widely acknowledged that it remains that bit safer outdoors.

“Initially daytime opening hours during weekdays will be restricted but these will be reviewed as necessary.”

Preparations around the ground continue though with the pitch continuing to make process and work done to clear unwanted material that can’t be recycled.

Tickets for the next 50/50 draw are on sale with the result announced live on Twitter on Wednesday at 7.45pm.

They can be purchased online for £1 each, with 20 per cent of the proceeds going to the East & North Herts NHS Trust and the remainder being split between the club and the winner’s prize.

