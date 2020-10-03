Callum Stead and Hitchin Town left frustrated at final score and exit from FA Cup
Callum Stead admitted there were frustrations with the 5-0 final score as Hitchin Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by St Albans City.
The Canaries didn’t have the best of starts again and were 2-0 down after 19 minutes thanks to a double from Shaun Jeffers.
The second of them came from the penalty spot and saw Max Ryan dismissed for his challenge on Luke Warner-Eley.
But from then the visitors to Clarence Park stood up to their higher division hosts and only three goals in the final four minutes of play stretched the gap.
And the young forward was pleased with his team’s effort.
Stead said: “The first 10 minutes again was sloppy but we played well, even when we were 2-0 down against a team from the league above and with 10 men.
“It’s disappointing to lose the game. We dealt with [the loss of a man] well and we were unlucky with the final score.
“We had nothing to lose and went full gas but they hit us on the break at the end.”
Hitchin could rightly point towards two instances in the second half that proved it wasn’t going to be their day.
The first saw a challenge by former Canary Michael Johnson on Luke Brown go unpunished, while a shot from Stead cannoned back off the upright.
He said: “I didn’t really see [the penalty appeal] as I was on the floor but I heard a connection between him and the goalkeeper.
“And I was a bit unlucky with that shot. I did well to get it down and I hit it perfectly but it didn’t go as it has done recently.
“It’s a different game if any of them happen.”
Stead has enjoyed a great start to his Top Field career, with four goals in the opening two fixtures making him an instant favourite.
And he says he is thoroughly enjoying the step up from Welwyn Garden City.
“I’m just taking my chances and staking my place,” he said. “I just need to stay consistent.
“I never stop running, but then everyone works hard, and I don’t usually play striker.
“I played right wing last season so it’s a bit different and I’m trying not to run as much.
“I haven’t really come up against players this big in my career. I was up against someone last week who was six-foot plus and strong.
“I’m not the strongest but I am quick and I know how to work against these players.”
