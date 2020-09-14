Hitchin Town drawn at home in the FA Cup as pre-season ends with a perfect record

Callum Stead scored both goals in Hitchin Town's 2-0 win over Barnet. Picture: PETER ELSE else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town will start their FA Cup campaign for 2020 at home following the draw for the first qualifying round.

The Canaries will face fellow Southern League Premier Division Central side Needham Market on Tuesday, September 22.

The two are also scheduled to meet at Top Field in the league on October 5.

Hitchin reached the third qualifying round last year, one year after making the first round proper.

The prize fund will give each winner £2,250 while the losing teams receive £750.

Hitchin’s pre-season campaign ended at Top Field on Saturday with a 2-0 win over National League Barnet.

Callum Stead, who has returned to the club after a successful season with Welwyn Garden City, got both goals, one in each half, and it means Town have won all eight of their warm-up games, scoring 32 along the way and conceding just three.

They host Alvechurch in their opening Southern League game on Saturday.