Hitchin Town favourite returns to Top Field

Brett Donnelly on the touchline as Biggleswade Town asisstant manager. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Manager Mark Burke has brought a Hitchin Town favourite back to Top Field for next season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett Donnelly cuts inside a defender for Hitchin in 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO Brett Donnelly cuts inside a defender for Hitchin in 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brett Donnelly made 198 appearances for the Canaries and scored 52 goals, one of only 40 players in the history of the club to surpass the 50-goal landmark.

He spent last year as assistant to Lee Allinson at Biggleswade Town but the lure of a player-coach role at his home town club was too much to ignore.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Burks offered me an unbelievable opportunity to come back and help push the club forward with his plans over the next few years.

"With the history that myself and my family have with the club it was easy for me to take him up on his offer.

"I'm over the moon to be back and really looking forward to it."

The boss Burke said: "I'm delighted to say that Digger will be returning to Top Field as first-team coach and he'll undoubtedly play an important part of my backroom team at the club."