Hitchin Town off to Cambridgeshire after FA Cup first qualifying round draw

PUBLISHED: 09:31 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 28 August 2019

Harry Draper got Hitchin Town's goal against Rushall Olympic. Picture: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town's hopes of emulating their run to the FA Cup first round proper last year will start on the road after the draw for the first qualifying round was made.

It won't be too bad a trip either as they will go to either Ely City or Wisbech Town after the Cambridgeshire pair drew 2-2 in their preliminary round match on Saturday.

That replay will take place at Wisbech's Fenland Stadium on Tuesday, September 3, with the winners facing Hitchin four days later.

Ely are a step five club, two divisions down from Hitchin, and play in the Eastern Counties Football League Premier Division. Wisbech, however, are just one league below but are bottom of the Northern Premier League Division One South East.

The Canaries will hope that the FA Cup can ignite their Southern League Premier Division Central season too as they sit in the relegation places themselves with just one point to their name from the opening four games.

That is one match short of everyone else as their game at Kings Langley on Monday was postponed with the Gaywood Park pitch not yet ready for action after a summer of work.

It meant Hitchin's only game of the bank holiday weekend came on Saturday when they went down to a 2-1 loss at home to Rushall Olympic.

The Walsall-based side have made an excellent start to the season and sit top of the table with four wins and a draw so far.

But Town gave it one very good go and even took the lead with Harry Draper netting from the penalty spot

He was a constant thorn in Rushall's side but then his nemesis was goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt who denied him with a number of top-notch saves.

Max Ryan too was stopped by the visiting keeper but he could do nothing about the spot kick though, converted on 62 minutes.

But the lead lasted just four minutes with Chekaine Steele and Jonathan Letford combing for Levi Rowley to equalise on the break.

Rushall then wrapped up the win moments later with substitute Steele again the provider and Letford the scorer.

Dan Webb went close but the big chance to grab a deserved equaliser for Hitchin fell to Devonte Simms but he fired over.

It was still a positive performance though to take into Saturday's home match with Tamworth.

