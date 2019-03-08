Advanced search

Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford: A win at last as Canaries finally get season up and running

PUBLISHED: 16:18 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 30 September 2019

Hitchin Town v Stratford. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town v Stratford. Picture: Peter Else

There was delight at Top Field on Saturday as Hitchin Town finally got their first Southern League Premier Division Central win of the season as they beat Stratford Town 2-0.

The Canaries were given the chance to take the lead inside two minutes when captain Dan Webb won a penalty after being fouled at a corner.

Steve Cawley stepped up to take and although he saw his effort saved, the striker tucked home the rebound.

Webb then made it 2-0 when he headed home Ben Walster's cross with 75 minutes played to wrap up the three points.

Hitchin boss Mark Burke was delighted with the win and new signings Ben Walster, Jhai Dhillon and Bradley Bell, telling CometSport: "I'm very pleased with the three points and the clean sheet.

"We got everything we wanted out of Saturday.

"We were a lot more competent and the three new signings who came in on Saturday gave us that bit more experience that we required.

"I've been playing with a couple of teenagers for a number of weeks and that's okay for a few games, but for a run of games it's tough on them."

After seeing his side get their first win, Burke is keen to put together a winning run.

"The three previous games we haven't lost so if you put a bit of a spin on it we've only lost one in five.

"It'll be nice to take that confidence into the games on Saturday against Maidstone."

