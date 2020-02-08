new

Hitchin suffer narrow loss to promotion-chasing Tamworth

Hitchin Town concede against Tamworth. Picture: Peter Else Peter Else

Hitchin Town suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Tamworth in the Southern League Central Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries were hoping to secure a victory and close the gap on the sides above them, and they had a big chance to take the lead on 27 minutes when Jake Hutchinson was fouled in the box, with Tamworth's Cameron Howkins sent off and a penalty was awarded.

Jhai Dhillon stepped up to take but saw his spot kick saved, meaning Hitchin have now missed nine of the 13 penalties they have been given this season.

You may also want to watch:

The 10-men scored the winner on 71 minutes as Dan Crean headed home a Ryan Beswick cross, with defeat leaving the Canaries 17th in the table.

They are back in league action on Saturday when they welcome Banbury United to Top Field.

Hitchin boss Mark Burke suffered another blow earlier in the week as midfielder Max Ryan signed a dual registration deal with National League South side Braintree United, being named in their squad on Saturday against Weymouth.

"We would like to thank Max for his contribution to the club but are hopeful we will see him again this season on a similar basis as the arrangement with Matt Lench," read an official club statement.

In other player news, Kye Tearle has been promoted to the Hitchin first-team after impressing for the U19 side.