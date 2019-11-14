new

Hitchin crash out of FA Trophy in replay shootout heartbreak

Jhai Dhillon scored Hitchin Town's equaliser. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town are out of the FA Trophy after they lost on penalties in a first round replay to Bedfont Sports following two 1-1 draws.

The original tie was played at Top Field on Saturday afternoon, and the Canaries found themselves behind on 43 minutes.

It was a goal that came all too easily as well, with a long ball forward finding Andy Ali who squared for Darryl Sanders to tap home.

Hitchin pressed after the break as they went in search of an equaliser, with Steve Cawley having a header cleared off the line as they went close.

They did find the leveller on 70 minutes when Jhai Dhillon got his first goal for the club as he smashed home from 25 yards.

Mark Burke's side continued to press, but they couldn't find a winner before having substitute Brett Donnelly sent off in the 88th minute.

The tie went to a replay on Tuesday night, and it was a similar story to the first game.

Hitchin took the lead on the hour mark as sub Dev Simms scored just eight minutes after coming on.

But, in injury time, Imran Uche bundled home a Bedfont equaliser to send the game to extra-time and then penalties.

The Canaries missed their first spot kick, and Bedfont scored all of theirs to win 5-4 and secure their place in the next round.