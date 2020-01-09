new

Hitchin back to winning ways after testing Christmas period

Action from Hitchin Town's win over Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town returned to winning ways after a testing festive period as they beat Stourbridge 2-1 in the Southern League Central Premier Division on Saturday.

It was two early goals that secured the win for the Canaries, with captain Dan Webb heading home from a corner on 16 minutes before Diogo Freitas-Gouveia doubled the lead just four minutes later.

The home side got a goal back in the second half, but Hitchin held on to secure victory, ending a disappointing run of defeats and leaving them 16th in the table.

The win comes after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to local rivals Kings Langley on New Year's Day, but boss Mark Burke was pleased with his side's spirit, saying: "Against Kings Langley we showed some fight and spirit even when we were reduced to ten men.

"We lacked the quality to go with the improved work rate and that is probably partly due to low confidence levels.

"But we are moving in the right direction and must keep building on our work rate, become hard to beat and add the quality in finishing to get positive results."

Burke wasn't best pleased with Ben Walster who was sent off during the game, adding: "I was very disappointed with Ben Walster becoming involved in a melee which resulted in him receiving a second yellow card and being sent off.

"He let me, the coaching staff, his team mates, the supporters and himself down with a reckless first booking followed by the second yellow which led to his dismissal.

"We will never know if he had not been sent off whether we would have not lost or not but I am convinced we would have had a better chance with 11 players on the field."

Hitchin are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Needham Market to Top Field, knowing a win would close the gap to the sides above them.