Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

Harry Draper scores for Hitchin against Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town were denied a point in their opening game of the new Southern League Premier Division Central season, after they had a late goal ruled out in a 2-1 defeat to Stourbridge at Top Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries fell behind early on when Jordaan Brown headed past Charlie Horlock after being left unmarked at a corner on six minutes.

Kyle Finn doubled the lead with 52 minutes gone, leaving the home side with an mountain to climb.

Harry Draper pulled one back for Hitchin on 77 minutes when he chipped James Wren from close range, after Jay Bird tested the goalkeeper from range.

Draper then forced a superb save from Wren, as he kept out the striker's header bound for the top corner

The on-loan Stevenage man thought he'd snatched a point for the home side when he headed home with 92 minutes on the clock, but it was ruled out for offside, much to the frustration of the Top Field faithful.