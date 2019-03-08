Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

PUBLISHED: 14:43 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 12 August 2019

Harry Draper scores for Hitchin against Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else

Harry Draper scores for Hitchin against Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else

else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town were denied a point in their opening game of the new Southern League Premier Division Central season, after they had a late goal ruled out in a 2-1 defeat to Stourbridge at Top Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries fell behind early on when Jordaan Brown headed past Charlie Horlock after being left unmarked at a corner on six minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Kyle Finn doubled the lead with 52 minutes gone, leaving the home side with an mountain to climb.

Harry Draper pulled one back for Hitchin on 77 minutes when he chipped James Wren from close range, after Jay Bird tested the goalkeeper from range.

Draper then forced a superb save from Wren, as he kept out the striker's header bound for the top corner

The on-loan Stevenage man thought he'd snatched a point for the home side when he headed home with 92 minutes on the clock, but it was ruled out for offside, much to the frustration of the Top Field faithful.

More Hitchin Town FC News

new Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

Exclusive Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

Exclusive Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

Exclusive Boss Burke keen to avoid 'rollercoaster' season as Hitchin eye play-off places

new Fan favourite seals Top Field return as Burke shapes squad

new Johnson bids farewell to Hitchin Town as goalkeeper joins Braintree

”North

Most read stories

Updated Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Graveley road closure after 'serious collision'

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council's refurb of 550 flat blocks could mean big bills for leaseholders

Danny Loo with his wife Tracey and their children Sonny and Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo.

Elderly woman involved in collision with van in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Graveley road closure after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council’s refurb of 550 flat blocks could mean big bills for leaseholders

Danny Loo with his wife Tracey and their children Sonny and Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo.

Elderly woman involved in collision with van in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

Harry Draper scores for Hitchin against Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else

Creativity issues and hope with Taylor – Three things from Stevenage’s late defeat to Exeter

Paul Taylor of Stevenage forces Lewis Ward of Exeter City into great save during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Police investigating attempted burglary at Knebworth Park Cricket Club release CCTV image

Do you know this man? Police have released the image as part of their investigation into an attempted burglary at Knebworth Park Cricket Club. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman involved in collision with van in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant

Hitchin’s town centre nominated for national high street award

Hitchin's high street will be hoping to be crowned the UK's best. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists