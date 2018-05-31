Hitchin Town recieve further financial boost from landlords the Cow Commoners Trust

Hitchin Town have received another boost courtesy of their Top Field landlords, the Cow Commoners Trust.

With no football income and the social club also closed, it came as a major relief for the club when the trustees of the agreed to forego the rent for the quarter to June 25.

They have now done the same for the next quarter, meaning the Canaries will be rent free until September 29.

Hitchin’s managing director Andy Melvin said: “I thought it was a magnificent gesture of support when the trustees agreed to offer a rent free period to June.

“To now hear that they are giving a further rent-free period to September is quite unprecedented and I very much doubt if any landlords across the country have been as supportive as the Cow Commoners Trust.”

Treasurer Roy Izzard added: “Needless to say this will make a big difference at a time when we are struggling to keep our heads above water and on behalf of all our supporters I want to thank the trustees for their support.”