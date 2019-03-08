new

Fan favourite seals Top Field return as Burke shapes squad

Charlie Horlock is back at Hitchin Town. Picture: Peter Else Archant

Hitchin Town have re-signed goalkeeper Charlie Horlock as boss Mark Burke begins to shape his squad for the new Southern League Premier Division Central season, with a number of familiar faces also back for the 2019/20 campaign.

Fan favourite Horlock returns to Top Field after impressing in his first spell at the club from 2014 to 2016.

He is expected to be Canaries number one next season after Michael Johnson left for Braintree Town.

"We're delighted to welcome Charlie back to the club," said Hitchin boss Burke.

"He's not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but also a fantastic character to have at the club.

"He's a great addition to the squad, and those who watched Charlie during his first spell will I'm sure be delighted to see him return too."

Captain Dan Webb will be in defence in front of Horlock after he put pen to paper to stay with the Canaries.

The centre-back is going into his eighth season at Top Field, and is 17th on their all-time appearance list after playing 323 times in yellow and green.

He will be joined in central defence by Lewis Ferrell, who has agreed to stay with the Canaries next season.

Popular, ever-present midfielder Josh Bickerstaff is another 300-plus appearance maker who will be back at the club next season, while Jack Green and Charlie Thake are other familiar returning faces, with both scoring key goals in Hitchin's run to the first-round proper of last season's FA Cup.

Burke will also have youngsters Josh Mollison and Lukas Didk available, as well as experienced forward Brett Donnelly.

One of only 40 players to pass 50 goals for the Canaries, the striker has made 198 appearances for the club in his previous spells and will act as a player/coach.