Top Field date set for Hitchin Town after draw for the FA Trophy third qualifying round

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made at Wembley Stadium. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin Town will be delighted with a home tie after the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made.

The Canaries will face Isthmian League Division One South East side Herne Bay, will the match scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 31.

The Bay earned their passage to this stage with an impressive 2-1 win at league leaders VCD Athletic on Saturday.

They sit ninth in comparison after two wins and two defeats from their four games so far this year.

Hitchin meanwhile join the competition in this round along with other clubs from the Premier Divisions in the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

The winners of this round will receive £2,450 from the prize fund while the losers pocket £625.