FA Trophy draw: Hitchin Town get another home tie in first round

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke and Brett Donnelly can look forward to another home tie in the FA Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Hitchin Town’s reward for victory in the FA Trophy on Saturday is another home tie after the draw for the first round was made.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries will host Northern Premier League Mickleover in the next stage, although a date for the tie is yet to be announced having originally been set for November 14.

The two teams have been fated to play each other this year, with Mickleover travelling to St Albans City in the FA Cup, one round after the Saints had beaten Hitchin.

The Top Field side treated thier fans to a workmanlike performance on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Herne Bay 3-1.

Derby-based Mickleover meanwhile enjoyed a thumping 5-0 win at home to Dereham Town.

The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.

FA Trophy first round draw in full:

1 Ashton United v South Shields

2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town

3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge

4 Marske United v Warrington Town

5 Nantwich Town v Workington

6 Marine v Hyde United

7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool

8 Royston Town v Tamworth

9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town

10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town

11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley

12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover

13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough

14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town

15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports

16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford

17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic

18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town

19 Aveley v Hastings United

20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking

21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt

22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town

23 Needham Market v Leiston

24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town

25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals

26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley

27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers

28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United

29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree

30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town

31 North Leigh v Frome Town

32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City

33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town

34 Evesham United v Bideford

35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town

36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers

37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.