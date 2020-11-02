FA Trophy draw: Hitchin Town get another home tie in first round
PUBLISHED: 14:22 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 November 2020
Hitchin Town’s reward for victory in the FA Trophy on Saturday is another home tie after the draw for the first round was made.
The Canaries will host Northern Premier League Mickleover in the next stage, although a date for the tie is yet to be announced having originally been set for November 14.
The two teams have been fated to play each other this year, with Mickleover travelling to St Albans City in the FA Cup, one round after the Saints had beaten Hitchin.
The Top Field side treated thier fans to a workmanlike performance on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Herne Bay 3-1.
Derby-based Mickleover meanwhile enjoyed a thumping 5-0 win at home to Dereham Town.
The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.
FA Trophy first round draw in full:
1 Ashton United v South Shields
2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town
3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge
4 Marske United v Warrington Town
5 Nantwich Town v Workington
6 Marine v Hyde United
7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool
8 Royston Town v Tamworth
9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town
10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town
11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley
12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover
13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough
14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town
15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports
16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford
17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic
18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town
19 Aveley v Hastings United
20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking
21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt
22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town
23 Needham Market v Leiston
24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town
25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals
26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley
27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers
28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United
29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree
30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town
31 North Leigh v Frome Town
32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City
33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town
34 Evesham United v Bideford
35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town
36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers
37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United
