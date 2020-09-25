Hitchin Town on the road in FA Cup as Hertfordshire derby beckons

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Hitchin Town will look to add an upset to their fantastic start to the season after the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

The Canaries will face Hertfordshire rivals St Albans City on October 3 at Clarence Park.

Saints play in the National League South, one level higher than Hitchin, but unlike their visitors they have not started their league campaign yet.

Mark Burke’s men opened up the Southern League Premier Division Central season with a 5-1 win at home to Alvechurch before beating Needham Market 3-0 in the first qualifying round on Monday.

This will be St Albans’ first competitive game but their expected league start on October 6 could be postponed due to the latest coronavirus guidelines and the prevention of fans to watch step two games and above.

It is not yet known whether fans will be allowed to watch this game but it is unlikely.