FA Cup draw: Hitchin set for difficult test at Maidstone in next round

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke. Picture: Peter Else Peter Else

Hitchin Town will travel to National League South side Maidstone United in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round.

The Canaries beat Barton Rovers 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to progress to the next round, with a trip to the Gallagher Stadium their reward.

Maidstone - who were relegated from the National League last season - have started their league campaign with four wins from 11 games and sit in 11th

As well as facing a side higher up the pyramid, Hitchin will also have the test of playing on the artificial surface at the Gallagher.

Mark Burke's side will be hoping for a similar cup run to last season, when they reached the first round proper before losing to Solihull Moors at Top Field.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, October 5.