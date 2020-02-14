new

Difficult week for Hitchin after stalemate and Senior Cup loss

Action from Hitchin Town's draw with Banbury. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

It's been a frustrating week for Hitchin Town after drawing 0-0 with Banbury United in the Southern League Central Premier Division on Saturday before losing in the Herts Senior Cup last-eight.

The Canaries were hoping for a win at Top Field on Saturday to close the gap on the sides above them in the league table.

Both teams had chances, but it was a day for the goalkeepers as Hitchin stopper Charlie Horlock pulled off a string of saves to keep the score at 0-0.

The result did move Mark Burke's men up one place to 16th, but they trail Biggleswade Town in 15th by seven points.

Hitchin were back in action on Tuesday night as they took on Hemel Hempstead Town in the quarter-finals of the Herts Senior Cup, but it was a bad night for the Canaries as they lost 3-2.

Hemel went ahead on 28 minutes when Jack Evans curled home a free-kick from range, and it was 2-0 on 40 minutes as Jack Midson capitalised on a poor clearance before lobbing Horlock.

The Tudors looked to have the game wrapped up with 52 minutes on the clock when Sam Ashford drove home from inside the area, but the home side nearly mounted a brilliant comeback late on.

With 81 minutes played, Bradley Bell slotted home his first Hitchin goal to make it 3-1 and that seemed to spark Burke's men into life.

Bell then got a second with just four minutes to play, and they thought they had completed the comeback in the closing moments as Max Ryan headed home Kye Tearle's cross, but the offside flag ruled the goal out, dumping the Canaries out of the cup.

Hitchin face a tough test on Saturday afternoon when they welcome high-flying Hertfordshire rivals Royston Town to Top Field in the Southern League Central Premier Division.

Local bragging rights will be up for grabs as well as the all-important three points.