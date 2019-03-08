Advanced search

Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

PUBLISHED: 13:30 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 01 August 2019

Hitchin Town's Harry Draper. Picture: Peter Else

Harry Draper is happy to return to Hitchin Town on loan for the new Southern League Premier Division Central season after signing a professional contract with Stevenage.

The 18-year-old striker impressed during his first loan spell at Top Field, scoring four times in 11 games after joining in January.

Draper is delighted to be back with Mark Burke's side, saying: "It's good to be back at Top Field, back with the club, back with the boys and playing football again."

The loan deal comes after the striker signed his first professional contract with parent club Stevenage.

"I've started my career there and I'm still going there, I've just come away to continue my development playing men's football and hopefully go back and push my way in at Stevenage," he said.

"Men's football is what I need so I'm focused on being here for next season, keep developing and see where we get to.

"They do give opportunities, obviously I'm still waiting for mine, but they do look after the youngsters and help push them through."

Draper admitted that his first forray in men's football wasn't easy, telling CometSport: "It was tough coming into men's football in the first few months, you have to get used to being bashed about a bit.

"But the more you play it the more used to it you get. It's good for me and I do like to give it back a bit."

