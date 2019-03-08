Advanced search

Burke deflated but proud as Hitchin concede late leveller against rivals Royston

PUBLISHED: 15:21 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 16 October 2019

Hitchin Town celebrate scoring against Royston. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke was left deflated after the Canaries conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 derby draw with Royston Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Tuesday.

Lewis Ferrell gave the away side the lead at Garden Walk with a fine strike on 27 minutes.

Hitchin looked like they would hold firm and take three points back down the A505, especially after Scott Bridges was sent off with just over 10 minutes to go, but with 85 minutes play, Adam Murray headed the equaliser to share both the points and local bragging rights.

Burke was frustrated to concede late on, but was pleased to take a point from a difficult away trip.

"Saturday we drew 2-2 with a late goal, we were all elated and it felt like we'd won it, then tonight we've conceded, got the same result with a draw but it feels a little bit like a defeat," said Burke.

"I'm proud of the boys, I think they played really well, we created chances and it was a shame about the mistake but I think they defended really well for majority of the game.

"If we can keep grinding out results and get on a little run, we'll get a win and another win and we'll relax a bit more and play some football. We played some football tonight, it wasn't all blood and guts.

"Royston are a good team with some good players, so to come here and get a point I would have taken that before the game.

"As the game goes on, you get more hope you can win and then you get a bit deflated, but that's football.

"I'm really pleased with the way we are going. Each game we are getting better and better, the confidence is starting to come and we just need a win or two to kick on."

Hitchin still sit second bottom, but they have the chance to climb the table when they face bottom side Leiston on Saturday.

