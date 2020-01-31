Advanced search

Back-to-back wins for Hitchin as Alvechurch brushed aside

PUBLISHED: 14:48 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 31 January 2020

Lewis Barker in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else

Lewis Barker in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town beat Alvechurch 3-1 at Top Field on Saturday afternoon to record back-to-back Southern League Central Premier Division wins for the first time since October.

Jake Hutchinson got them off to the perfect start when he turned home Lewis Barker's cross on 13 minutes, but the away side equalised on 23 minutes thanks to a superb strike.

A stroke of luck put the Canaries back in front as Alex Marsh saw his shot saved, but the ball bounced back off him and into the net with half an hour played.

Diogo Freitas-Gouveia made it 3-1 just after half-time to secure the win, and Hitchin boss Mark Burke was delighted to record back-to-back victories.

"I think we deserved to win," he said.

"I thought we were the better side and it's great to win two in a row for the first time since October.

"We showed good game management and it was our best performance at home for a while.

"Let's see if we can now get on a little run and get ourselves moving up the table.

"We're in a good vein of form and the confidence is high so we need to continue that."

Burke is also hoping to have key midfielder Jhai Dhillon back from injury soon, adding: "We are going to keep an eye on Jhai because he's got this little hamstring problem.

"You've got to be careful with a hamstring, so we don't want to rush him back.

"We'll have a look at it and see but we don't want to force him back."

The result lifts the Canaries to 31 points and keeps them in 17th place, well above the relegation zone after flirting with the drop earlier in the season.

Burke's men are back in action on Saturday when they visit promotion-chasing Tamworth in a tough test in the Southern League Central Premier Division.

