Alvechurch 5-0 Hitchin Town: Canaries still waiting for first league win after heavy defeat

Hitchin Town concede against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Hitchin Town are still waiting for their first Southern League Premier Division Central win of the season after a 5-0 thumping at Alvechurch on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Burke's side made the worst possible start when Kyle Morrison poked home from a free-kick with just five minutes gone.

It was 2-0 on 23 minutes thanks to John Atherton's superb strike, and that's how the sides went in at the break.

The home side needed just three minutes of the second-half to make it 3-0, with James Nesbitt rounding Josh Mollison in the Canaries goal before tucking the ball home.

Nesbitt got his second and Alvechurch's fourth just after the hour mark, before being given the perfect opportunity to secure his hat-trick late on.

Jay Dowie handled on the line and was sent off, with Nesbitt stepping up to slot home the penalty and make it 5-0.

Hitchin sit second bottom of the table, and face Rushall Olympic at Top Field on Saturday.