Hitchin Town's game with Tamworth abandoned after injury to the Lambs' Bilal Yafai

Hitchin Town's game with Tamworth was abandoned due to an injury to the visitors. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town and Tamworth will have to try again after their Southern League Premier Division Central game at Top Field was abandoned after a serious injury.

The stoppage came in the 26th minute and left Tamworth's Bilal Yafai in distress on the pitch, requiring an ambulance to come to the ground and treat him.

Fortunately the prognosis is good and a statement from the Lambs on Saturday evening said the 25-year-old had left hospital and was on his way home.

It said: "Bilal Yafai sustained an injury in the first half of our game at Hitchin Town on Saturday resulting in an abandonment. An ambulance was called to treat Bilal on the pitch.

"We're pleased to report that Bilal has been released from hospital and returned home.

"We would like to place on record our gratitude to Hitchin Town, and in particular their physio Sam [Backhouse] for their assistance on and off the pitch.

"We wish Hitchin Town every success for the rest of the season."

Callum Stead in action for Hitchin Town against Tamworth. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The game was goal-less at the time.

The Canaries are next in action on Monday when they go to Royston Town for a 1pm kick-off.