Change in the wind possibly as Hitchin pick up four valuable points in relegation scrap

Jake Hutchinson marked his return to Hitchin Town with a hat-trick in the win over Stourbridge. - Credit: PETER ELSE

If Hitchin Town are to survive in Southern League Premier Division Central then this week could be remembered as the moment when their fortunes changed.

The Canaries moved off the foot of the table after picking up four points in two excellent performances.

It began on Saturday with a 4-0 rout of Stourbridge on their own War Memorial Ground.

Star of the show was three-goal Jake Hutchinson, back on loan with Mark Burke's men for a second time from League Two Colchester United, while Josh Coldicott-Stevens added a spectacular fourth late in the second half.

It may have been different had an early header from the Glassboys gone in instead of hitting the post but once Callum Stead had set up the young loanee on seven minutes, Hitchin looked good value for the victory.

Hutchinson wrapped up hi hat-trick on 35 minutes as Hitchin showed a clinical edge in front of goal, missing for long periods.

Also missing was the fragility in defence as despite a concerted effort in the second period from the hosts, the Canaries made sure Charlie Horlock was relatively untroubled.

And a memorable way to seal the first away win of the season was capped off in style by Coldicott-Stevens, planting an effort from distance beyond the poorly-positioned goalkeeper.

Dan Webb's double earned Hitchin Town a point at Rushall Olympic. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Their task didn't get any easier on Tuesday night with another visit to the Midlands, this one to face play-off chasing Rushall Olympic.

That said, the confidence coursing through them saw them first bounce back from falling behind to a second-minute opener and then, in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the game, find another equaliser.

Dan Webb got both of them to clinch a deserved 2-2 draw.

The first reply came on 13 minutes, Stephen Gleeson floating in a free-kick for the skipper to head powerfully into the top corner.

Rushall retook the lead on 13 minutes with a header by Richard Batchelor from a corner and two minutes later Gleeson's annoyance at another set-piece given away saw words to the linesman lead to a straight red card.

Hitchin had played well though and kept going even a man short, with their reward coming when Webb flashed a shot through a forest of legs and into the net.