Top Field must wait as Hitchin Town begin 2022-2023 Southern League season away

Hitchin Town's Southern League Premier Division Central fixtures for 2022-2023 have been released. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Leicestershire will be the destination for Hitchin Town as they kick-off the new Southern League Premier Division Central season on the road.

The Canaries will travel to Barwell on August 6 for the opening game, with Top Field's first competitive action coming one week later when Rushall Olympic are the visitors.

Bedford Town's promotion means a short trip to The New Eyrie for Mark Burke's men on September 13 while the first clash with Royston Town will be at Garden Walk on November 19.

Kings Langley will be Hitchin's holiday opponents. Lango will head north on Boxing Day with the return fixture on Easter Monday.

The return will Steve Castle's Crows comes two days earlier on Easter Saturday while the final game of the year will be at home against Ilkeston Town.

Hitchin Town FC fixtures 2022-2023 - Southern League Premier Division Central

Aug 6 - Barwell (a)

Aug 13 - Rushall Olympic (h)

Aug 16 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds (a)

Aug 20 - Basford United (h)

Aug 27 - Bromsgrove Sporting (a)

Aug 29 - Needham Market (h)

Sep 3 - FA Cup first round qualifying

Sep 10 - Coalville Town (h)

Sep 13 - Bedford Town (a)

Sep 17 - FA Cup second round qualifying

Sep 24 - Stourbridge (a)

Sep 26 - St Ives Town (h)

Oct 1 - Nuneaton Borough (a)

Oct 8 - FA Trophy third round qualifying

Oct 10 - Leiston (h)

Oct 15 - Hednesford Town (h)

Oct 22 - Tamworth (a)

Oct 25 - Stratford Town (a)

Oct 29 - Redditch United (h)

Nov 5 - Ilkeston Town (a)

Nov 12 - Alvechurch (h)

Nov 19 - Royston Town (a)

Nov 21 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds (h)

Nov 26 - Mickleover (h)

Dec 3 - Basford United (a)

Dec 10 - Barwell (h)

Dec 17 - Rushall Olympic (a)

Dec 26 - Kings Langley (h)

Jan 2 - Needham Market (a)

Jan 7 - Bromsgrove Sporting (h)

Jan 14 - Mickleover (a)

Jan 21 - Coalville Town (a)

Jan 28 - Bedford Town (h)

Feb 4 - St Ives Town (a)

Feb 11 - Stourbridge (h)

Feb 18 - Nuneaton Borough (h)

Feb 25 - Leiston (a)

Mar 4 - Tamworth (h)

Mar 18 - Hednesford Town (a)

Mar 25 - Stratford Town (h)

Apr 1 - Redditch United (a)

Apr 8 - Royston Town (h)

Apr 10 - Kings Langley (a)

Apr 15 - Alvechurch (a)

Apr 22 - Ilkeston Town (h)