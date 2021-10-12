Search for a win continues but positive outings for Hitchin brings plenty of hope

Published: 3:45 PM October 12, 2021

Luke Brown celebrates his goal in the 2-2 draw with Hednesford. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town's search for a third Southern League win of the season has now stretched to four games - although there were encouraging signs in their last two outings.

They started with a 2-2 draw away to Hednesford on Saturday and although Monday night's game at home to Coalville Town ended in a 2-0 loss, the Canaries gave as good as they got at times against the one side who look to be matching runaway leaders Peterborough Sports.

Lawrie Marsh in action for Hitchin Town in their 2-0 loss to Coalville Town at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

It was a sixth successive win for the Ravens and an eighth game without defeat and it looked like it could be by a handsome margin after strikes from Luke Shaw and Timothy Berridge in three minutes just past the halfway mark of the first-half.

But it was a solid performance after the break by Mark Burke's men who went close to pulling one back with an effort that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Alex Brown enjoys scoring Hitchin's second goal in the draw at Hednesford. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Saturday's draw at Keys Park came against another side sitting in a play-off position in the Premier Division Central.

Twice Hednesford had to come from behind to salvage a point after first Luke Brown and then brother Alex scored.

The former also hit the post with the score at 2-1 but Hitchin can take comfort from their efforts as they prepare to face Needham Market at home on Saturday.

The Canaries will also be part of a special cup competition to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup.

They are one of nine clubs still in existence from the 11 who took part in the fist running of the famous cup.

The Generation Cup will see three groups of three with Hitchin's group being hosted at Top Field.

The cup will have a special format, with each team allowed a maximum of five players aged under 40 and with minimum of three aged over 50.

Hitchin's games will be against Crystal Palace and Maidenhead United and will take place on October 31, starting at 11am.

Entry will be on a pay what you want basis, with a minimum charge of £2, and manager Mark Burke is aiming to include many past FA Cup heroes in the squad.

The three group winners will then go to a finals day at St Georges Park on Tuesday, March 13.