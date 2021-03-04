Hitchin Town announce three-year agreement with Danish kit giants hummel

Published: 1:17 PM March 4, 2021

Hitchin Town have brokered a ground-breaking agreement with sportswear giants hummel - the first of its kind in the club's history.

The Danish kit manufacturers will supply strips across both men's and ladies first teams at Top Field, as well as the 20-plus youth teams, for the next three seasons.

hummel will also create a custom away shirt to mark 150 years of Hitchin FC playing in the first-ever FA Cup, with all kits being distributed via Stevenage-based retailer KC Sports Teamwear.

The kit as well as a range of leisure wear, will be available at the club's online shop from April.

Chief executive of the Canaries, Andy Melvin, said: "Entering into a new partnership with hummel is great news for Hitchin Town.

“They are a big name brand known around the world, and we hope our supporters will enjoy the kits ahead of the new season, especially the custom away shirt which is looking particularly impressive.

"We’re also delighted to see the whole club entering into this joint partnership, providing attractive cost benefits for all parties whilst displaying a consistent image right from the U7s to the first team."

Gary Bright, head of team sport at hummel UK, said: "We are delighted to partner with our retailer KC Sports to become official technical kit supplier to Hitchin Town FC and their associated teams for the next three years.

"The club has fantastic history so its extra special for us to be involved with the 150 year FA Cup celebrations.”