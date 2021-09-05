Canaries on song as they cruise into the next round of the FA Cup

Published: 12:24 PM September 5, 2021

Callum Stead finished off a good win with the third goal for Hitchin Town in the FA Cup at Biggleswade Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town eased through the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a comfortable victory over Biggleswade Town.

Goals from the Brown boys, Alex and Luke, were capped by Callum Stead as the Canaries won 3-0 to move to within three games of the first round proper.

That is still a long way off but this will have been a confidence-boosting success for Mark Burke's young squad.

Ciaran Jones and Henry Snee were among the younger members thrown into a starting place and Hitchin settled into the game early, taking the lead on 12 minutes after a handball in the Biggleswade box.

Alex Brown converted the spot-kick and the only surprise was there were no further goals before half-time.

Luke Brown and Lawrie Marsh had efforts blocked while Jones headed over.

Brown also brought a save from Waders’ keeper Jake Alley and it was he who, immediately after the second half had started, did make it two, firing into the top corner.

Biggleswade had to come out after that and they did at times, Charlie Horlock having to make a couple of saves, notably from Lewis Clayton.

But Hitchin still had chances of their own as they utilised the quick break.

Stead fed Snee and his shot required Alley to make a save saved the shot well but the Canaries were able to make it three with 12 minutes to go.

Snee’s thunderous shot was parried by the keeper but only into the path of Stead who finished.

A late shot on the volley from Snee failed to provide him the goal his performance deserved but that is a minor gripe on what was a good day all round.