Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Match Report

Southern League Premier Division Central

Hitchin Town

2

Callum Stead 11, 80

Nuneaton Borough

1

Messiah McDonald 71

Ready Steady go as Callum's double gives Hitchin town the win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:48 PM August 23, 2021   
Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field.

Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Two goals for Callum Stead earned Hitchin Town a first win of the season at home to Nuneaton Borough.

Callum Stead put Hitchin Town ahead in the first half at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field.

Callum Stead put Hitchin Town ahead in the first half at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

He had put the Canaries into the lead on 11 minutes, getting on the end of a clever pass to knock the ball home.

Hitchin Town and Callum Stead celebrate during their win over Nuneaton Borough at Top Field in the Southern League.

Hitchin Town and Callum Stead celebrate during their win over Nuneaton Borough at Top Field in the Southern League. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Rio Dasilva hit the side netting but he was also needed to clear one off the line as the Canaries held the lead until half-time.

Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field.

Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

In the end it was 19 minutes before time when Nuneaton found an equaliser, Messiah McDonald the scorer, but Stead was in a hungry mood and moments after heading just wide, he hit the winner, side-stepping the keeper and knocking it into an empty net.

Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field.

Callum Stead scores the winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The finish of the game was frantic and packed with plenty of worry for the home support but Hitchin held on to climb up the table.

Callum Stead celebrates his winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough.

Callum Stead celebrates his winner for Hitchin Town at home to Nuneaton Borough. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The FA Cup first round qualifying draw will see them start on the road at familiar foes, divisional rivals Biggleswade Town hosting the tie on September 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured in Letchworth motorcycle crash
  2. 2 Man left with facial injuries in 'despicable attack'
  3. 3 Man jailed for sexual assault of young girl
  1. 4 Business owner fined £7,500 for substandard staff accommodation 
  2. 5 It's hot stuff as Benington Chilli Festival returns over August Bank Holiday 2021 weekend
  3. 6 Stevenage Borough Council: 'Afghan crisis aid is humanitarian and moral duty'
  4. 7 Frozen in Time: North Herts in years gone by
  5. 8 A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'
  6. 9 Hitchin woman named as one of the most beautiful vegans over 50
  7. 10 Green light for science centre on Stevenage car park site
Football
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture:

Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
iMac theft

Missing People | Updated

Missing Stevenage teen found

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A woman fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School

Updated

Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Updated

Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon