Match Report
Southern League Premier Division Central
Hitchin Town
Callum Stead 11, 80
Nuneaton Borough
Messiah McDonald 71
Ready Steady go as Callum's double gives Hitchin town the win
- Credit: PETER ELSE
Two goals for Callum Stead earned Hitchin Town a first win of the season at home to Nuneaton Borough.
He had put the Canaries into the lead on 11 minutes, getting on the end of a clever pass to knock the ball home.
Rio Dasilva hit the side netting but he was also needed to clear one off the line as the Canaries held the lead until half-time.
In the end it was 19 minutes before time when Nuneaton found an equaliser, Messiah McDonald the scorer, but Stead was in a hungry mood and moments after heading just wide, he hit the winner, side-stepping the keeper and knocking it into an empty net.
The finish of the game was frantic and packed with plenty of worry for the home support but Hitchin held on to climb up the table.
The FA Cup first round qualifying draw will see them start on the road at familiar foes, divisional rivals Biggleswade Town hosting the tie on September 4.
