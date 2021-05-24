Hitchin Town announce pre-season details with potential for one more against Football League opposition

Published: 10:38 AM May 24, 2021

Hitchin Town have announced their pre-season fixtures but say there could still be at least one more to come.

The Canaries kick-off the schedule with a home game against Stotfold on July 6 and the one after that is set for July 15 when Arlesey Town visit Top Field.

The gap could be to accommodate a Football League side with a spokesman for the club saying "we will only be able to announce our friendlies against league teams when our opponents give us permission to do so".

Luton Town have been a regular visit to Hitchin in the last few years.

The Canaries then have a couple of away games to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides Harpenden Town and Leighton Town before returning home to play Beaconsfield Town on July 27.

It is then back on the road for the short trip to Barton Rovers before welcoming Bedford Town on August 3.

They expect the Herts Charity Cup to be played at some point too with the Southern League Premier Division Central season starting on August 14.

One player who definitely won't be involved in those games is Layne Eadie, the former St Albans City and Hendon full-back opting to join Southern League Division One Central side Harlow Town.





Hitchin Town FC 2021 pre-season fixtures

Tue Jul 6: Stotfold (home) - 7:30pm

Thu Jul 15: Arlesey Town (home) - 7:45pm

Sat Jul 17: Harpenden Town (away) - 3pm

Sat Jul 24: Leighton Town (away) - 3pm

Tue Jul 27: Beaconsfield Town (home) - 7:45pm

Sat Jul 31: Barton Rovers (away) - 3pm

Tue Aug 3: Bedford Town (home) - 7.30pm

Sat Aug 14: Southern League Premier Division Central starts