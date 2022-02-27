Pivotal moment perhaps for Hitchin says boss as win lifts them off the bottom

Steve Cawley scores the only goal of the game as Hitchin Town beat Biggleswade Town in the Southern League. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town lifted themselves off the bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central table after a crucial win over Biggleswade Town - the side they have demoted to the basement spot.

On a derby day witnessed by 796 at Top Field, a solo goal by Steve Cawley midway through the first half proved enough to lift the Canaries out of the bottom two.

And manager Mark Burke knows just how important those three points could be.

He said: "It was more about the result than the performance and by hook or by crook, we got the points on board.

"It was a rough game, not the prettiest but that's what happens in derbies and when it is a six-pointer.

"This definitely could be a pivotal moment, it was a massive game for both teams and fortunately for us, we have stood firm and come through with the win.

"There is still a long way to go though but hopefully we can go on an unbeaten run and move up the table."

Hitchin Town celebrate Steve Cawley's goal in the win over Biggleswade Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The game began with plenty of action.

Hitchin's Jack Green found himself in front of goal within seconds but his shot was saved and led to a counter-attack which ended with the Waders' former Colney Heath striker George Devine also being denied by the keeper.

Cawley's decisive goal came after a long ball over the top exposed the Biggleswade backline, with the striker chipping the ball over Josh Hill.

Hitchin thought they had a second shortly after when a poor pass was intercepted by Cawley who went round the keeper and squared for Lewis Barker to finish.

The celebrations were short-lived as the linesman ruled the ball had crossed the line before being pulled back.

From there the game went through the motions with chances limited for both teams.

That was until the final 10 minutes when the visitors unleashed shot after shot to try and grab an equaliser.

But some brave blocks and a couple of good saves from Charlie Horlock kept them out.