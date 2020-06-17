No Wimbledon but tennis lovers of Hitchin happy to see club reopen its doors

The courts at Hitchin Tennis Club have reopened after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: HITCHIN LTC Archant

One of the jewels in the crown of any British sporting summer is the Wimbledon fortnight but while that has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic, one lawn tennis club is at least seeing some tennis played on its courts.

Hitchin Tennis Club, who are based in Bancroft Gardens, have been able to throw open their doors again following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Club members can use the courts for free but non-members can also take advantage on a pay and play basis.

They can be booked for as little as £7 per hour.

It isn’t a case of as you were though as safeguarding measures have been put in place to ensure the wellbeing of all at the club.

The club’s Diana Stewart said: “We are delighted that the courts are open again but of course safety is our first concern and so we are following the Lawn Tennis Association’s ‘PlaySafe’ guidelines to ensure social distancing.”

Hitchin Tennis Club is a family club and through their LTA registered coach Louise Penny and team, they offer a range of coaching from groups of four to hitting partner options to help and support anyone of any age who wants to start learning or return to tennis after a break.

They also work with the more experienced players to develop their skills.

To find out more about Hitchin Tennis Club and membership, coaching options or court bookings email contact@hitchintennisclub.co.uk

Alternatively visit the club’s website at https://ClubSpark.LTA.org.uk/HitchinTennisClub

The Wimbledon tournament was scheduled to start on June 29 but made the decision to cancel the tournament for this year on April 1.

In a statement the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the organisers of the event, said: “Following a series of detailed deliberations, it is the management committee’s view that cancellation of the championships is the best decision in the interests of public health, and that being able to provide certainty by taking this decision now, rather than in several weeks, is important for everyone involved in tennis.

“In addition, we have taken account of the impact that this decision will have on those who rely on the championships, including the players and the tennis community in Britain and around the world.

“We are developing plans to support those groups, working in partnership with the LTA and the other leadership bodies in global tennis.

“This also applies to our loyal staff, to whom we take our responsibility very seriously.”