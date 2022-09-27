Goals! Goals! Goals! Hot-shots on fire in Hitchin Sunday League

There were plenty of goals in the latest round of fixtures in the Hitchin Sunday League. - Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE

There were an incredible 86 goals scored in the Hitchin Sunday League across the 15 fixtures.

Division One

The most goals in Division One came in an incredible game at Henlow where Engineers Arms continue their 100 per cent start to the season with a 5-4 win over Fairfield Park.

They took the lead through Zippy Follano Fairfield equalised almost immediately.

A thunderbolt from Joey Eblet restored the Engineers advantage but Fairfield yet again showed resilience to level within a few minutes.

The scoring in a chaotic first half was not over, as Lewis Tillett got in to make it 3-2 before Fairfield struck again before the break.

That pattern continued into the second half, Follano getting his second goal 10 minutes after the restart but Fairfield equalised for the fourth time with seven minutes to go, moments after Engineer's Gary Cullerton had saved a penalty.

The winner came in the last seconds with Fairfield throwing their keeper forward at a corner.

That was cleared though to Follano who put all of the footgolf practice into good use to find the unguarded net from the half-way line.

FC St Johns also maintained their perfect start to the season winning 5-0 at home to Arlesey Town. George Bates (two), Ethan Taylor, Charlie Marshall and Aldous Taylor got the goals.

FC Emperors Head lost 3-2 at home against The Cock and Coach & Horses picked up three points in their home game against Buffs with a comfortable 6-1 victory.

Chells Rovers won 4-2 at home against AC Malone while Ashwell and Sandon picked up a point each in a 2-2 draw.

Atletico 99 got their first three points of the season with a 5-3 win over St Ippolyts.

Luke Starnes put them in front but after St Ippolyts equalised, Atletico took control with goals from Robbie Collis at the far post and a double from Brad Heaps, the first of them a penalty.

St Ippolyts scored either side of Heaps' double but Konnor Hickin rounded off the scoring for Atletico though with a fine strike.

Chells Rovers 4 AC Malone 2

Ashwell 2 Sandon 2

Engineers Arms 5 Fairfield Park 4

FC St Johns 5 Arlesey Town 0

FC Emperors Head 2 The Cock 3

Coach & Horses 6 Buffs 1

Atletico '99 5 St Ippolyts 3

Division Two

The highest number of goals came in the same game as the highest scorers in the division, North Baldock winning 9-1 at Kimpton to continue the host's miserable start to the season.

Will McCarthy got their only goal on the stroke of half-time but by that time they had conceded four.

North Baldock's scorers were Ollie Birkett with five, Charlie Bedford got two and Baz Hazelton and Elliot Flynn one each.

Lea Sports PSG lost 5-3 at home to GSS despite going 2-0 up in 36 minutes.

GSS made changes at half-time though and scored four in 11 minutes to take control. Ashley Daniels (two), Kieran Klimek, Peter Gurney and Louis Curtis got their goals.

North Herts Hatters lost 2-1 at home against FC Kings while Khoi Khoi picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory at home against Feed Up Warm Up.

FC Inter Malone inflicted a first defeat of the season on to Troll Campbell, coming out 4-2 winners, and Hitchin Rovers won their home game against Stotfold Juniors 3-2 to go top.

Almond Tree beat Squirrel Taverners 2-1 after being a goal down at half-time, Sam Heron setting up Ryan Harris.

The Albion lost 5-0 at home to Saint Evenage.

Lea Sports PSG 3 GSS 5

North Herts Hatters 1 FC Kings 2

Khoi Khoi 2 Feed Up Warm Up 0

Kimpton 1 North Baldock 9

FC Inter Malone 4 Troll Campbell 2

Hitchin Rovers 3 Stotfold Juniors 2

Almond Tree 2 Squirrel Taverners 1

The Albion 0 Saint Evenage 5