Hitchin Sunday League: Carl Couzens Challenge Cup begins with a bang

The first round of the Carl Couzens Challenge Cup took the full attention of Hitchin Sunday League teams.

Four of the 13 ties had to be decided by penalty shoot-outs.

Khoi Khoi from Division Two continued their run of good form with a win at home in a thrilling cup game against divisional rivals The Albion.

Two first half goals from Ty Mullings and Antony Beedell for the hosts were cancelled out by the visitors with just two minutes to go.

The Albion were also awarded a penalty but were thwarted by Khoi Khoi keeper Sam Emson who pulled off an amazing save down low to his right.

Khoi Khoi then triumphed 4-1 in the shoot-out with the winner being emphatically smashed in the top right corner by Matty Driver.

Division One side Fairfield Park eventually won their home game against FC Inter Malone from Division Two.

It finished 1-1 with Park winning 5-4 on pens.

The third shoot-out was needed in the all-Division One match between Emperors Head and Atletico 99.

That finished 2-2 with Atletico holding their nerve to win 4-1.

The final shoot-out almost brought an upset. Saint Evenage from Division Two had drawn 0-0 with Division One side FC St Johns in normal time but were beaten 6-5 on penalties.

Division One St Ippolyts from Division One won by the odd goal in a seven goal thriller at home against FC Kings from Division Two while Chells Rovers had a good 5-2 win away against fellow Division One side Ashwell.

The was an all-Division One clash between Arlesey Town and Engineers Arms, a solid performance and a 4-1 win for Arlesey seeing them safely through to the second round.

Troll Campbell beat divisional rivals Almond Tree 3-1 and another all-Division Two tie ended with GSS beating Lea Sports PSG 3-1.

The biggest winners on the day were Division One Buffs who beat Division Two Feed Up Warm Up 8-0 with two goals from each of Harrison Riseley, James Graham and Josh Butina plus singles for Joe Holmes and Luke Farmer.

Coach & Horses progressed when Kimpton were unable to raise a team while North Herts Hatters had a 2-0 win against fellow Division Two side Stotfold Juniors.

Division One side The Cock won their away tie against Hitchin Rovers from Division Two 5-2.

The final tie of the day saw Division One Sandon face Squirrel Taverners from Division Two.

Sandon took the lead when Joe Kingham laid on an assist for Ryan Aka and they doubled their advantage with a free-kick from Jake Long which went in off the bar.

Squirrel managed to pull one back through substitute Evan Bennett after he took it round two defenders following a pass from Rudy Clifton but that was the end of the scoring and Sandon progressed 2-1.

Carl Couzens Challenge Cup first round

Khoi Khoi 2 The Albion 2 (Khoi win 4-1 on pens)

Fairfield Park 1 FC Inter Malone 1 (Fairfield win 5-4 on pens)

St Ippolyts 4 FC Kings 3

Ashwell 2 Chells Rovers 5

Arlesey Town 4 Engineers Arms 1

FC Emperors Head 2 Atletico '99 2 (Atletico win 4-1 on pens)

Troll Campbell 1 Almond Tree 3

Lea Sports PSG 0 GSS 2

Feed Up Warm Up 0 Buffs 8

Kimpton v Coach & Horses (away win)

Saint Evenage 0 FC St Johns 0 (St Johns win 6-5 on pens)

North Herts Hatters 2 Stotfold Juniors 0

Hitchin Rovers 2 The Cock 5

Sandon 2 Squirrel Taverners 1