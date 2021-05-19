Hitchin Sunday League: It's a Vita bella as Challenge Cup final place is booked

Published: 4:41 PM May 19, 2021

The late season cup competitions in the Hitchin Sunday League have reached the closing stages. - Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE

Vita reached the final of the Hitchin Sunday League Carl Couzens Challenge Cup in style.

The Division One side were at St Ippolyts from the step below and it proved to be a step too far for the underdogs as they lost 12-2.

Vita will now play fellow Division One side Fairfield Park as they knocked out The Hogs Head from Division Three with a 2-1 win.

The Subsidiary Cup is also getting to the business end of things.

Royston United beat AC Malone 4-0 in group A and will only be denied a semi-final spot if Fairfield Park win their final game by 13 clear goals.

Hitchin Town Supporters meanwhile beat Chells Rovers 2-0.

Stevenage Athletic have qualified from group B and finished with a 4-3 win over Ashwell. Lea Sports PSG and Boca Seniors served up two more than that, the former winning 5-4 .

Top dogs in group C are Fox & Duck but they had to scramble to a 4-4 draw against Kimpton whose goals came from Jonny Moore, Rezza Robb Kimpton (two) and an own goal.

Kimpton were 3-1 up at half-time but trailed 4-3 until the latter stages.

Coach & Horses ensured qualification from group D with an 8-0 win over St Ippolyts while Shephall Wednesday won 4-2 at home against Litlington Athletic, the latter having drawn 1-1 with North Herts Hatters earlier in the week.